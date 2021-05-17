A person disguised as Spider-Man votes at a polling station during the local and constituent elections, at the University College of El Salvador, in the Nunoa commune, in Santiago, Chile, 16 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Officials close the polls and begin counting votes at the close of the local and constituent elections, in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 16 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A handout photo made available by the Chilean Presidency shows Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (C) during a press conference at the Palacio de la Moneda in Santiago, Chile, 16 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Segura / Chilean Presidency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Chileans entrusted non-political candidates to push forward a process of change after granting them almost a third of the 155 seats of the elections held this weekend to select representatives of a convention that will draft the country's new constitution.

The independents are citizens attached to different causes, ranging from gender equity to the environment, education, social justice and health care, who submitted their candidacies on the first occasion in history in which people outside partisan structures were allowed to apply.