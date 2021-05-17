Chileans entrusted non-political candidates to push forward a process of change after granting them almost a third of the 155 seats of the elections held this weekend to select representatives of a convention that will draft the country's new constitution.
The independents are citizens attached to different causes, ranging from gender equity to the environment, education, social justice and health care, who submitted their candidacies on the first occasion in history in which people outside partisan structures were allowed to apply.