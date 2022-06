Employees of a Codelco smelter in Ventanas, Chile, hold a protest on 22 June 2022 against the recent decision to shut down the facility following a episode of mass poisoning blamed on emissions. EFE/Cristoba Basaure

Unions say that more than 45,000 employees of state-owned Codelco, the world's top copper producers, are adhering to Wednesday's national strike to protest the Chilean government's decision to shut down a smelter blamed for poisoning scores of people.

Management, however, said that company operations were unaffected, while the government presented a plan to preserve the jobs of the workers at the Fundicion Ventanas smelter.