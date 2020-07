Commuters walk through the metro station in Las Condes, one of seven districts in Santiago that emerged from Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday, 28 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdés

Traffic on a main thoroughfare of Las Condes, one of seven districts in Santiago that emerged from Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday, 28 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdés

More than 1 million residents of this capital emerged from lockdown Tuesday as Chile's health minister pointed to a 25 percent reduction in coronavirus cases and deaths during the last 14 days.

Though the Chilean government has declared a national emergency in response to the public health crisis, quarantines and other restrictive measures have been applied at a district level and the country's approach to re-opening is following the same path.