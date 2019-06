Presidents Sebastian Piñera of Chile (R) and Lenin Moreno co-chair the 5th Binational Interministerial Council in Santiago on Thursday, June 6. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Peña

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera and Ecuadorian counterpart Lenin Moreno agreed here Thursday to begin negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

The two heads of state co-chaired the 5th Binational Ministerial Council at La Moneda palace, which concluded with the signing of the Santiago Declaration, consisting of 21 accords and 100 commitments across a wide range of issues.