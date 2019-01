Chilean resident of the Limache región work to rebuild their houses after a wildfire in Limache (Chile) Jan. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdés

Chile's government estimates that the extent of forest devastated by fire during the current season will double compared with the previous period, the agriculture minister said Monday.

"We've predicted that wildfires will burn some 70,000 hectares (172,974 acres) this year," Antonio Walker told a press conference, adding that the projection was based on the likelihood of persistent high temperatures, low humidity and stiff winds.