Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero tells a press conference on Feb. 15, 2019, that his country filed a countersuit with the International Court of Justice against Bolivia's claim to sovereign maritime access to the Pacific Ocean by waters of the Silala River. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chile filed a countersuit this Friday with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Bolivia's claim to sovereign maritime access to the Pacific Ocean by waters of the Silala River, even where it flows through Chilean territory, which La Paz entered last August 2018.

Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero told a press conference that agent Ximena Fuentes had delivered a copy of the countersuit to ICJ headquarters in The Hague.