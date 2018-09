Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar (not pictured) speak to press during their meeting in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Aug 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BYAMBA-OCHIR

Chile's Foreign Minister began Thursday a three-day official visit to China with a meeting with the Chinese Minister of Commerce.

During the meeting, Roberto Ampuero and Zhong Shan discussed further progress regarding the bilateral free trade agreement between them, Chilean diplomatic officials told EFE.