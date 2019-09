Chileans gather in Santiago on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to mark the 46th anniversary of the coup that toppled President Salvador Allende and ushered in 17 years of military dictatorship. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chileans gather in Santiago on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to mark the 46th anniversary of the coup that toppled President Salvador Allende and ushered in 17 years of military dictatorship. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chileans gather in Santiago on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to mark the 46th anniversary of the coup that toppled President Salvador Allende and ushered in 17 years of military dictatorship. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chileans marked Wednesday's 46th anniversary of the coup that toppled Socialist President Salvador Allende by paying tribute to him and to the thousands of people tortured and slain during the ensuing dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

Though the divide between right and left has not narrowed much since that fateful day in 1973, the vast majority of Chileans agree on the need to prevent a repetition of the putsch and its aftermath.