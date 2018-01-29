An electric car with an exclusive license plate is charged at an electric vehicle charging station in Beijing, China, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chile hopes to benefit from China's push to promote electric vehicles by exporting more copper and lithium to the Asian country, the President of the Senate of Chile told EFE on Monday in an interview.

Andres Zaldivar, who is in Beijing on the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang, for bilateral talks to promote political and economic cooperation between the two countries, said China is one of the main buyers of Chilean copper and is interested in increasing its imports of lithium.