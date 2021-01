A 19 January 2021 photo of a 5G antenna behind a cyclist wearing augmented reality glasses as he was preparing to carry out a 5G connection test in Santiago, Chile, where Latin America's first 5G test zone was inaugurated that day in a commercial and residential area of that capital. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chile inaugurated Latin America's first 5G test zone on Tuesday, a project launched in a commercial and residential area of Santiago that aims to show the impact this ultra-fast, next-generation wireless technology will have on cities.

The 5.5-square-kilometer (2.1-square-mile) area of this capital where the trial will take place is home to hospitals, schools, retail establishments, offices and homes.