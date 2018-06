Chile’s Minister of Justice Hernan Larrain speaks during an event at the Catholic University of Chile in Santiago, Chile, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Chile's minister of justice said Thursday that the country's penitentiary system "is failing" to rehabilitate inmates, as there is a 50 percent recidivism rate among ex-convicts.

"The high rates of recidivism that still exist for ex-convicts shows that the system is failing at rehabilitation. We have to radically change this situation," Hernan Larrain told reporters.