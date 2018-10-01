Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (l.) and Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero (r.) greet reporters at La Moneda Palace, seat of the executive branch, on Oct. 1, 2018, after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague rejected Bolivia's maritime-access lawsuit. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chilean public servants who work at La Moneda Palace, seat of the executive branch, celebrate with flags of their country on Oct. 1, 2018, after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague rejected Bolivia's maritime-access lawsuit. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said Monday that the World Court has reached a just decision in rejecting Bolivia's maritime-access lawsuit, and reached out to the Evo Morales government with an offer to discuss matters of bilateral interest.

"The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague has done justice and has put things in their place, establishing clearly and categorically that Chile has never failed to fulfill any obligation in matters of international law," Piñera said in a statement at La Moneda Palace, seat of the executive branch.