Chile's President Sebastian Pinera (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KENZABURO FUKUHARA / POOL

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PARKER SONG / POOL

The president of Chile on Thursday during his official visit to China expressed his country's interest in becoming a business hub for Chinese companies.

"We want to transform Chile into a real business center for Chinese companies. So that (China) can, from Chile, reach all of Latin America as well," said Sebastián Piñera, during an innovation and investment meeting held in Beijing on the second day of his official visit.