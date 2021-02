People wait in lines at a drive-up coronavirus a vaccination site at the National Stadium in Santiago on Tuesday, 16 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

A woman receives the Covid-19 vaccination while sitting in her car at the National Stadium in Santiago on Tuesday, 16 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

By Patricia Nieto Mariño

Santiago, Feb 16 (efe-epa). - Chile, already Latin America's leader in the pace of vaccination against Covid-19, is making it even easier to get the shot with a drive-up inoculation site near the National Stadium in Santiago.