Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz (L) and Defense Minister Jose Antonio Gomez during the release of a draft outlining the country's national ocean policy in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

A special committee comprised of Chilean government ministers and navy representatives has prepared a draft document outlining a national ocean policy, Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz announced on Wednesday.

The document - which addresses ocean conservation and sustainable use of the seas - will be submitted to President Michelle Bachelet on March 9, Muñoz told reporters.