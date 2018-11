Rancagua, Chile, Nov. 14, 2018: Catholic Bishop Juan Barros leaves the prosecutor's office of O'Higgins. Barros, one of the most questioned figures in the Chilean Catholic Church, testified for 2 1/2 hours before the chief prosecutor of the O'Higgins region, Sergio Moya. EPA/EFE/Alberto Valdés

Catholic Bishop Juan Barros was questioned here Wednesday as a potential defendant in a case involving alleged sexual abuse by a former military chaplain.

Barros, one of the most questioned figures in the Chilean Catholic Church, testified for 2 1/2 hours before the chief prosecutor of the O'Higgins region, Sergio Moya.