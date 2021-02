Two protesters take cover behind a tree from the jet of the Police water-throwing car, during a demonstration in Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Sebastian Silva

A police van was set on fire as hundreds of people took to the streets in the Chilean capital on Friday in fresh protests against the killing of a street juggler in alleged firing by cops last week.

The protesters in the central Plaza Italia in Santiago de Chile carried placards and shouted slogans against the officer, who allegedly shot dead Francisco Martínez, 27, during a routine identity check last week. EFE-EPA