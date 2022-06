Senator Fabiola Campillai, victim of police violence, speaks with the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, during an act of reparation for victims of the State, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, in Santiago, Chile, 24 May 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alberto Valdes

The Chilean Senate Tuesday ratified the United Nation's Escazu agreement on access to environmental information and justice and offers protection to green activists in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The agreement is significant is it comes in the wake of a spiral of violence against ecologists that has made Latin America one of the deadliest regions for environmental activists. EFE