Dozens of people march in homage to the late President Salvador Allende (1970-1973), around La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on 11 September 2018, to commemorate the coup staged on this date in 1973 by Gen. Augusto Pinochet. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Photo provided by the Chilean President's Office showing President Sebastian Piñera (l) and first lady Cecilia Morel (r) participating in a political event in Santiago on Sept. 11, 2018, commemorating the anniversary of the 1973 coup staged by Gen. Augusto Pinochet. EFE-EPA/Chilean President's Office/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

The heads of Chile's Party for Democracy and Socialist Party, Heraldo Munoz (R) and Alvaro Elizalde (L), respectively, participate in a march in homage to the late President Salvador Allende (1970-1973), at La Moneda Palace in Santiago on Sept. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chile commemorated on Tuesday the 45th anniversary of the 1973 coup d'etat, a date that still divides many in this country and which was recalled with tributes to toppled former President Salvador Allende.

The political parties and the government opted to undertake separate events to recall the military uprising headed by Gen. Augusto Pinochet and which resulted in Allende's suicide and a dictatorship lasting 17 years.