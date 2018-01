Chilean President Michelle Bachelet (R) attends a meeting with the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), accompanied by its president, Cuban author Miguel Barnet (L), in Havana, on Jan. 7, 2017. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet (C), arrives at the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), accompanied by its president, the Cuban writer Miguel Barnet (2- R), to attend a meeting with Cuban intellectuals in Havana, Cuba, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet (c) is greeted by the president of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry, Roberto Smith (l), along with Cuban writer Miguel Barnet (r) during a meeting with Cuban intellectuals and artists in Havana on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Sunday began a two-day visit to Cuba, her second-to-last foreign trip as head of state and on which she is accompanied by a business delegation seeking new trade and investment opportunities on the communist island.

Bachelet arrived on Sunday morning at Havana's Jose Marti airport and was welcomed by Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra.