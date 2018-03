Photo provided by the president's office of Chile showing President Michelle Bachelet (C) speaking during an event to sign a bill to draft a new constitution, Santiago, Chile, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Ibanez/Presidencia de Chile

Photo provided by the president's office of Chile showing President Michelle Bachelet (C), Interior Minister Mario Fernandez (L), Finance Minister Nicolas Eyzaguirre (C), Secretary General of the presidency Gabriel de la Fuente Acuna (2R), and Secretary General of Government Paula Narvaez (R), during the signing of a bill to draft a new constitution, Santiago, Chile, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Ibanez/Presidencia de Chile

President Michelle Bachelet, who leaves office in five days, sent a bill to Congress on Tuesday proposing a new constitution to replace the one imposed on Chile in 1980 by dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

"I've said it before, we will continue to govern until the last day, so this should not surprise anyone," the president said at an event in La Moneda palace, referring to criticism, including from within the governing center-left coalition, of the initiative.