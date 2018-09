Photograph provided by the United Nations showing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with former Chilean Michelle Bachelet in New York, United States, Sept 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mark Garten/Courtesy United Nations

Photograph provided by the United Nations showing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with new ombudsman Shireen Lillian Dodson in New York, United States, Sept 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mark Garten/Courtesy United

Photograph provided by the United Nations showing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (c) with new ombudsman Shireen Lillian Dodson (r) and new high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet (l)in New York, United States, Sept 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mark Garten/Courtesy United

Chilean former President Michelle Bachelet took office as the new UN high commissioner for human rights here Wednesday.

Bachelet was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take the place of Jordan's Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, who began his term in 2014.