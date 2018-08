Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet speaks during a human rights conference at the National Autonomous University in Mexico City on Aug. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to nominate former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet as the world body's next human rights commissioner, diplomatic sources told EFE Wednesday.

The appointment will have to be approved by the General Assembly, where all 193 members of the organization have a voice.