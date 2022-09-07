Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday dismissed two of his closest cabinet ministers - Izkia Siches and Giorgio Jackson - both of whom have been strongly criticized by the political opposition, thus making a swerve from the left to the center-left with the first adjustment to his administration in the first six months of his time in office.

The restructuring came after the voting public overwhelmingly rejected the new constitutional draft in Sunday's plebiscite and was marked by controversy after Boric had to withdraw - within just one hour - the name of a former communist party student leader as his pick for deputy interior secretary amid criticism from the right.