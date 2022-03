Chilean President Gabriel Boric (C) is joined by members of his government and environmental activists for the signing of the Escazu Accord at La Moneda palace in Santiago on 18 March 2022. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chilean President Gabriel Boric delivers remarks before signing the Escazu Accord at La Moneda palace in Santiago on 18 March 2022. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chilean President Gabriel Boric offered praise Friday for the efforts of environmental activists as he prepared to sign the Escazu Agreement, a regional pact intended "to guarantee the rights of every person to a healthy environment and to sustainable development."

Chile had promoted the process that led to the 2018 accord, but Boric's predecessor, right-wing billionaire Sebastian Piñera, declined to subscribe to a text ratified by 24 Latin American and Caribbean nations.