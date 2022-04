Chilean President Gabriel Boric (center) participates in an official ceremony in Buenos Aires during a visit to Argentina, his first as head of state. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Chilean President Gabriel Boric (center) participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to South American independence hero Jose de San Martin in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 4 April 2022. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said here Monday during his first visit abroad as head of state that his administration will draw attention to human rights violations that occur in any country worldwide, regardless of whether the government in power is left-wing or conservative.

But he questioned why every time the topic of human rights is broached he is only asked about countries with leftist leaders like Venezuela or Cuba.