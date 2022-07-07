Supporters of approving Chile's new constitutional draft in the Sept. 4 plebiscite kick off their campaign to convince their countrymen of their point of view on July 6, 2022, in Santiago. EFE/Alberto Valdes

The campaign for the Sept. 4 plebiscite on the new constitution officially kicked off on Wednesday in Chile, a country divided between those who yearn for social changes and those who have no trust in the newly prepared constitutional draft.

Early Wednesday morning, various organizations and political parties began deploying their propagandistic machinery to try and convince Chileans to vote in favor of or against the constitutional text that a convention took a year to draft and which was publicly presented on Monday.