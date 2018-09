The Foreign Minister of Chile Roberto Ampuero attends a joint press briefing with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured), after their meeting in Berlin, Germany, Jul. 18, 2018.EPA-EFE FILE/OMER MESSINGER

Chile's foreign minister will travel to China later this week to boost strategic and economic ties between the two countries, China's foreign ministry announced at a press conference on Monday.

Roberto Ampuero will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the visit, which "will further enhance political mutual trust and expand cooperation, thus injecting new impetus in the China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.