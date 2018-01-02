Photo provided by Chile's Ministry General Secretariat of Government (SEGEGOB), showing government spokesperson Paula Narvez (2L), Finance Minister Nicolas Eyzaguirre (L), and Interior Minister Mario Fernandez (2R), during a meeting at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile on Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEGEGOB

Chile's governing New Majority coalition met on Tuesday for the first time after its Dec. 17 presidential election defeat by rightist forces but made no self-critique, waiting a more opportune time to do so, according to participants.

The leaders of the parties comprising the center-left coalition met with the ministers of the Political Committee at the presidential palace to evaluate their legislative priorities in the time remaining before the change of government on March 11 and to prepare a summary of what has been achieved by the Michelle Bachelet administration.