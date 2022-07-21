EFEBy María M. Mur Valdivia, Chile

Ever since he was a child, scientist Jonathan Barichivich sensed that the "Great Grandfather", the alerce tree — or Patagonian cypress — that his family painstakingly took care of in Los Ríos in southern Chile, was special. Now, more than three decades later, he has discovered why: at nearly 5,500 years old, it could well be the oldest tree in the world.