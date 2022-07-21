Photo courtesy of Imagen de Chile showing an aerial view of the Alerce Costero National Park, in the Los Ríos region (Chile). EFE/ Salomón Henriquez/ Courtesy Imagen de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Photograph provided by Image of Chile that shows a detail of the Alerce Costero National Park, in the Los Ríos region (Chile). EFE/ Salomón Henriquez/ Courtesy Imagen de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Photograph courtesy of Imagen de Chile showing scientist Jonathan Barichivich next to the Gran Abuelo tree, in the Alerce Costero National Park, in the Los Ríos region (Chile). EFE/ Salomón Henriquez/ Courtesy Imagen de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Ever since he was a child, scientist Jonathan Barichivich sensed that the "Great Grandfather", the alerce tree — or Patagonian cypress — that his family painstakingly took care of in Los Ríos in southern Chile, was special. Now, more than three decades later, he has discovered why: at nearly 5,500 years old, it could well be the oldest tree in the world.