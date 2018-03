Chilean Interior Minister Mario Fernandez (L) receives his successor Andres Chadwick at La Moneda palace, ahead of the country's change of administration, Santiago, Chile, March 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

A score of meetings among Cabinet ministers and other political appointees from the outgoing and incoming governments were held here Thursday to coordinate the transition ahead of the inauguration of Sebastian Piñera as Chile's president.

Such meetings have been taking place for weeks, but Thursday was the first day that all government ministries and agencies were involved.