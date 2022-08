A 21 May file photo of Mapuche community members and authorities in the southern Chilean town of Puerto Saavedra. EFE/Alberto Valdés

Chile's native peoples are divided into nearly a dozen ethnic groups and make up 13 percent of the population, but they have never been accounted for in any constitution over the nation's more than 200-year history.

That could change soon, however, if a first-ever charter granting them official recognition and autonomy is approved via plebiscite in early September.