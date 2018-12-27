Santiago's Mapuche community on Monday delivered a letter to La Moneda palace - the seat of the government - in which they asked for the resignation of Chile's interior minister as the top political official in the fatal police shooting of an indigenous man.
Representatives of the Mapuche Coordination of Santiago submitted the letter addressed to President Sebastian Piñera in which they demanded an end to the Chilean state's "repressive policy" against the Mapuche people, the country's largest indigenous group.