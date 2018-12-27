Ricardo Inalef (L), and Juana Hueraman Maripan (R), representatives of the Mapuche Coordination of Santiago, arrive to present a letter calling for the resignation of the Interior minister Andres Chadwick as the chief political responsible for the murder of Mapuche community member Camilo Catrillanca at the hands of police, in the Palace of La Moneda, seat of the Government, in Santiago, Chile, 27 December 2018. Camilo Catrillanca died on November 14 of a shot in the neck while traveling on a tractor, along with a minor of 15 years, in the community of Temucuicui, where he lived, during a police operation against alleged car thieves. EPA-EPA/Alberto Peña

Santiago's Mapuche community on Monday delivered a letter to La Moneda palace - the seat of the government - in which they asked for the resignation of Chile's interior minister as the top political official in the fatal police shooting of an indigenous man.

Representatives of the Mapuche Coordination of Santiago submitted the letter addressed to President Sebastian Piñera in which they demanded an end to the Chilean state's "repressive policy" against the Mapuche people, the country's largest indigenous group.