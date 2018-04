Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero is welcomed by his Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes (not pictured) in Brasilia, Brazil, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera, who took office last month, will visit Brasilia on April 27 to meet with counterpart Michel Temer, the respective foreign ministers said here Wednesday.

"It will be a meeting addressing very specific matters," including initiatives to boost economic and commercial relations between the countries, Chile's Roberto Ampuero said alongside Brazilian opposite number Aloysio Nunes.