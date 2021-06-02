The president of Chile Sebastian Pinera (C), offers a press conference during the arrival of Chinese vaccines Sinovac at the Santiago Airport, Chile, 28 January 2031. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Valdes

Chile's president Sebastian Pinera attends the arrival of a shipment with approximately two million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac lands at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, Chile, 25 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Valdes

Cornered first by mass protests in the country and then by the devastating coronavirus epidemic, the president of Chile on Tuesday asked for "forgiveness" for his mistakes and in a surprising move, announced his support for same-sex marriage.

In his annual State of the Union address in congress lasting more than an hour and a half, Sebastián Piñera reviewed some of his achievements, but also acknowledged mistakes, especially in the handling of the pandemic, which has already left nearly 1.4 million infected and 29,300 dead and has plunged the country into a severe economic crisis.