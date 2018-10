Santiago, Oct 25 (efe-epa).- President Sebastian Piñera introduced here Thursday a proposal to be submitted to the Chilean Congress aimed at combating cybercrime. Cortesy of the Presidency of Chile

President Sebastian Piñera on Thursday introduced a proposal to be submitted to the Chilean Congress aimed at combating cybercrime.

The bill, which would replace a 1993 law, is part of a National Cybersecurity Plan and comes in addition to another bill on the protection of personal data currently under review by Chile's Congress.