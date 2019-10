President Sebastian Piñera (C) poses with his new Cabinet at the La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

President Sebastian Piñera (R) and new Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel (L) participate in the ceremony marking the change of Cabinet at the La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

President Sebastian Piñera (R) and new Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel (L) participate in a ceremony marking the change of Cabinet at the La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said Monday that he was overhauling his Cabinet, replacing eight ministers, including Interior Minister Andres Chadwick and Finance Minister Felipe Larrain.

"This is not the same Chile we had a couple of weeks ago. Chile changed and we have to make changes in the government to deal with these new challenges and times," Piñera said, referring to the massive protests that lasted for 10 days and left about 20 people dead.