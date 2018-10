German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (L) at a press conference after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Oct.10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a press conference with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (not seen) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Oct.10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (L) at a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Chile's president on Wednesday branded Bolivia's claim to a stretch of Chilean territory that would allow it maritime access to the Pacific Ocean as absurd and urged his Bolivian counterpart to respect a recent ruling from The Hague relieving Santiago from any obligation to negotiate the diplomatic spat.

Sebastian Piñera rebuked Bolivian President Evo Morales during a press conference in Berlin, where he had traveled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.