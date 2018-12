Public service workers demonstrate against the 2,000 dismissals that have been registered in the central administration of the Chilean State, in front of La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Public service workers demonstrate against the 2,000 dismissals that have been registered in the central administration of the Chilean State, in front of La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Many Chilean public employees participated in a strike on Thursday to protest the layoffs of more than 2,000 of their colleagues by the conservative government of Sebastian Piñera since the start of his term in March.

The nationwide walkout was being observed by a high percentage of public workers nationwide, the leader of the Anef union, Carlos Insunza, told reporters.