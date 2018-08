Photograph showing members of the union representing municipal health workers protesting the Piñera administration's proposed changes to the country's National Health Fund (Fonasa) in Santiago, Chile, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Photograph showing members of the union representing municipal health workers protesting the Piñera administration's proposed changes to the country's National Health Fund (Fonasa) in Santiago, Chile, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Members of the union representing municipal health workers protested Monday outside the Chilean presidential palace against what they see as a government plan to privatize health care in the Andean nation.

The Piñera administration's proposed upgrade to the country's National Health Fund (Fonasa) - dubbed Fonasa Plus - is part of a string of changes that will result in the "further precarization of the public system," according to the union.