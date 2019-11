A worker prepares to install a protective barrier on a business in Santiago on Friday, Nov. 15. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

Small and medium-sized businesses in Chile find themselves trapped in a vicious circle of losses as a result of weeks of massive protests against economic inequality.

While citizens take to the streets daily to demand deep structural change, higher pay and pensions and reductions in utility rates, small-business owners have seen their bottom line battered.