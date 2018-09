Police officers walk while covering a victim found following a landslide in Atsuma, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Mud covers cars on a destroyed street after a powerful earthquake and following liquefaction in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial photo shows the aftermath of a large landslide that occurred after an earthquake hit Hokkaido, in Atsuma, northern Japan, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Chile's soccer team was caught off guard early Thursday by a powerful earthquake that struck Japan's Hokkaido island, where they are expected to play a friendly match against the host country.

Coach Reinaldo Rueda's team, whose friendly against Japan was scheduled for Friday, tweeted that all its members were safe after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake shook the area at 3 am.