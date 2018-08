Leaders and activists with Chile's Socialist Party participate in Santiago on Aug. 30, 2018, in a tribute for the victims of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship on the International Day of the Disappeared. EFE-EPA/Gerard Soler

Chile's opposition Socialist Party (PS) on Thursday commemorated the International Day of the Disappeared with a ceremony in Santiago at which party members paid homage to the victims of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Socialist leaders and activists participated in the tribute, which placed emphasis on the women who were detained and subsequently "disappeared" during the military regime.