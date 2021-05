A 30 April 2021 photo of a torn Chilean flag mounted on a wooden fence at the Felipe Camiroaga Camp, an informal settlement outside the seaside city of Viña del Mar, Chile, that has expanded due to the pandemic and a housing crisis. EFE/Alberto Valdes/File

"There are more than 900 families here and they all have a story. Or you think we wanna be here?" Veronica Villegas, a leader of one of Chile's largest informal settlements, told Efe.

Like the Felipe Camiroaga Camp where she lives outside the glamorous tourist city of Viña del Mar, many other squatter communities in other parts of the country have recently experienced a sharp rise in new residents.