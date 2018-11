Photo sent by the minister of Chile of Haiti migrants boarding a plane on Nov. 7, 2018, in Santiago (Chile). EPA- EFE/Courtesy of the Ministry of Chile

Photo sent by the minister of Chile of Haiti migrants boarding a plane on Nov. 7, 2018, in Santiago (Chile). EPA- EFE/Courtesy of the Ministry of Chile

Chile launched its plan for the voluntary repatriation of Haitians with an inaugural flight Wednesday from Santiago carrying 175 people back to the Caribbean nation.

The Haitians boarded a Chilean air force Boeing 767 that sometimes serves as the presidential aircraft.