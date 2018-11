New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is seen during a bilateral meeting during the 2018 ASEAN Summit in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera arrives at APEC Haus during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sydney, Australia, Nov 19 (efe-epa) - Chile and New Zealand on Monday signed three agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade and biodiversity protection during the Chilean president's visit to the South Pacific country.

The agreements included the Strategic Agricultural Arrangement between Chile and New Zealand for 2018-2021 and cooperation on non-tariff barriers.