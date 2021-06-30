About 3.8 million people came out of quarantine in the Chilean capital on Tuesday, where hospitals have been on the verge of collapse for weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are now dealing with the very contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the arrival of which in the country was confirmed last week.

Just one day after the second case of the Delta variant was detected in Chile in a student coming from Armenia, restaurants and non-essential businesses opened their doors once again, putting an end to the third total lockdown in Santiago since the health crisis erupted early in 2020.