Lines of more than three hours formed Wednesday at different vaccination centers in Chile's capital, as hundreds of people waited to receive their Covid-19 booster shots.
Chile struggling to meet demand for Covid-19 booster shots
A nurse administers a Covid-19 booster shot on 27 October 2021 in Santiago, Chile. EFE/Alberto Valdes
