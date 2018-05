Photograph showing Chilean President Sebastian Piñera, during the presentation of a bill aimed at eliminating the statute of limitations for prosecution of sexual offenses against minors in Santiago, Chile, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Photograph showing Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (c) accompanied by first lady Cecilia Moriel (r) and Justice and Human Rights Minister Hernan Larrain (l) during the presentation of a bill aimed at eliminating the statute of limitations for prosecution of sexual offenses against minors in Santiago, Chile, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Photograph showing James Hamilton, a victim of abuse at the hands of Chilean priest Fernando Karadima, speaking to reporters in Santiago, Chile, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Photograph showing James Hamilton, a victim of abuse at the hands of Chilean priest Fernando Karadima, during the presentation of a bill aimed at eliminating the statute of limitations for prosecution of sexual offenses against minors in Santiago, Chile, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Chile to scrap statute of limitations for child sex abuse

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Thursday presented a bill aimed at eliminating the statute of limitations on prosecution of sexual offenses against minors.

Speaking at the presidential palace, he pointed out that under current law, the statute of limitations for such crimes is 10 years.