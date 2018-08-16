Chilean Deputy Defense Minister Cristian de la Maza (l) on Aug. 16, 2018, welcomed US Defense Secretary James Mattis (r) to Santiago. The Pentagon chief is on his first official tour of South America. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera and US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Thursday signed an agreement to cooperate in cybersecurity, taking advantage of the Pentagon chief's visit to Chile as part of his first official tour through South America.

"One issue that interests us above all is the matter of cybersecurity, which is something for which the countries of Latin America are not well prepared and we have to make up for lost time," said Piñera during the signing ceremony at La Moneda Palace, the seat of the Chilean executive.